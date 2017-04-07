Another bombshell follows Mylene’s paternity shocker, when we see still-drunk Ramon has fled the terrible scene at his brother’s home and went to his new mega-church. He gives a grand Baz Luhrmann-y sermon to an empty auditorium. He slut shames Lydia (her "fruits" were not hers to give), says disco-singing Mylene has been taken by Satan, and criticizes Francisco's desire for earthly goods.