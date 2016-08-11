Baz Luhrmann's movies are known for their music. From Moulin Rouge! to The Great Gatsby, his soundtracks become staples of playlists everywhere. So even if you're not intrigued by his upcoming Netflix show, The Get Down, you should be a little excited to hear the music.
Several tracks from the album have been released on Apple Music this week. They include a song featuring Jaden Smith and Raury titled “Losing Your Mind."
The album also features a new song from Janelle Monae titled “Hum Along And Dance (Gotta Get Down).”
The Get Down premieres on Netflix on August 12. It follows a group of musicians at the heart of the beginnings of hip-hop in New York in the late '70s. The entire soundtrack will be available to download the same day for $13.99.
