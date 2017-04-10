Designed to galvanize engagement everywhere, 50/50 Day will kick off with screenings of Shlain's eye-opening 20 minute film, "50/50"— a look at the female leaders who have impacted history, and the continued urgency of amplifying women's visibility and influence. After you've watched this revelatory documentary with your favorite coworkers, friends, or study buddies, you can then connect with a 24-hour online panel, led by brilliant thought leaders from myriad fields, where participants will listen to their strategies for bringing equality to local spaces. There are also amazing printed discussion materials, like the infographic below, available free of charge for your screening event.