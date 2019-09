These Lightweight Foundation Drops Make Your Breakouts Disappear

When I first used the lightweight foundation, I was sure it would appear cakey on my skin, emphasizing the colony of bumps covering my T-zone. My face was in rare form: red, blotchy, and bumpy from a reaction to a new skin-care product. While makeup artist Ashley Mandy mixed the ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica UltraLight Emulsion SPF 50+ and the Skin Drop in Sand onto my face, I sat patiently waiting for the moment I'd hold up the mirror and think, Maybe it will look better in dim lighting? (It never does.) But the moment never came. I could barely feel the formula on my skin. It was nearly undetectable — and so were my skin irritations. I even had SPF on, like super-strong SPF , and there was zero pilling.