We're Obsessed With This New Vegan Chocolate Bar

In addition to our Food team munching on these specialty choco-squares, we also had the exiting opportunity to open the taste-testing up to a few of our actual audience members (a group of Mad Chatters who happened to be visiting the R29 HQs). The consensus? The packaging was simple, elegant, and easy to open/reseal. The scent was distinctly vanilla and the taste was an ideal balance of salty-sweet. One tester likened the creamy cashew butter filling to a "truffle-like" quality and another stated that "just one square felt like a decadently satiating snack." All this from a 100% vegan product made with organic and fair-trade goods. What's more? The group was asked to rate Hu Kitchen against two other Snack On This! contestants. And it came as no surprise when the Cashew Butter & Pure Vanilla Bean Dark Chocolate Bar out snacked the competition by a landslide. It was a nearly unanimous victory, with all in agreement that keeping a few of these squares on hand (or in desk) would instantly up their afternoon pick-me-up-productivity game.