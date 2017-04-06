More than two years after the murder of Mirjana Puhar, her killer has been sentenced to life in prison. Puhar, a former contestant on America's Next Top Model, was killed in a triple homicide when she opened the door to two robbers at her boyfriend's apartment. They shot her first, then her 23-year-old boyfriend, Jonathan Alvarado and his roommate and best friend Jusmar Gonzaga-Garcia, 21.