More than two years after the murder of Mirjana Puhar, her killer has been sentenced to life in prison. Puhar, a former contestant on America's Next Top Model, was killed in a triple homicide when she opened the door to two robbers at her boyfriend's apartment. They shot her first, then her 23-year-old boyfriend, Jonathan Alvarado and his roommate and best friend Jusmar Gonzaga-Garcia, 21.
The murders took place February 24, 2015, but the bodies in the Charlotte, North Carolina apartment weren't discovered for another three days. Prosecutors told the jury, according to People, that the murders took place in part because Alvarado was selling heroin.
Wednesday saw jurors convicting Edward Sanchez, one of the robbers, on four counts of first-degree murder for those killings and another one a few days later, according to the Charlotte Observer. He'll receive four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. His fellow robber, Emmanuel Rangel, still faces his own trial for the killings.
"His former girlfriend and accomplice, Emily Isaacs, testified about the Matthews shootings, and how after the second robbery and killings, she and Sanchez bolted on a 1,000-mile, get-away sprint toward the Mexican border," the Observer writes. "She faces a murder charge in connection with Harrell’s death. A Texas state trooper stopped Isaacs’ speeding car outside of Houston. Prosecutors say police found Puhar’s blood on Sanchez’s boots and jeans."
