McDonald's Newest Menu Item Sounds So Refreshing

In the wake of McCafé coffee beverage price drops and St. Patrick's Day shamrock-green drinks, McDonald's is giving us all the perfect way to welcome the seasonal shift. (It's coming, we promise!) Brand Eating reports that the fast-food chain is introducing ice-cold Minute Maid Slushies in Houston, TX, a place that's definitely experiencing some major springtime heat.
The Icee-inspired drink will be available in three different fruity flavors and each one seems like the perfect thing to sip while you're chowing down on chicken nuggets and Big Macs (we will take fries with that, thank you very much).
When the drinks hit stores on April 10, you'll be able to try out Fruit Punch, Cherry Limeade, and Orangeade Slushies — and each one contains real Minute Maid juice. There's no word yet on when the new menu item will expand to other states, but there's no reason this frozen treat shouldn't expand beyond the Houston area. After all, there's nothing like an ice-cold beverage to stave off the summer sizzle.
The Minute Maid Slushies aren't McDonald's first foray into frozen drinks. Last year, the Golden Arches debuted Frozen Coke at select locations — much to the chagrin of movie theaters and their monopoly on Coca-Cola Icees — and has also dabbled in frozen lemonade. And a throwback for the true McDonald's connoisseurs? The Cherry Berry Chiller and Frozen Strawberry Lemonade, which both debuted in summer of 2012 and 2011, respectively. Let's hope these Minute Maid Slushies stick around for a while.
The drink news comes hot on the heels that McDonald's is switching to fresh, never-frozen beef in its popular Quarter Pounder burger. Looks like a lot of change is happening at one of America's most prominent (but not favorite, ouch) fast-food spots.
