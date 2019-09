We already appreciated McDonald's coffee for not breaking the bank, but it looks like the menu item is about garner even more fans. According to Grubstreet , starting April 1, you will be able to get any McCafé beverage for just $2.00. And, this epic deal includes lattes and blended frappés, if you can believe it. Coffee drinks aren't the only beverages getting a discount this spring. Any size soda will run for $1.00. You can also get a smoothie for $2.00. Fortune reports that this promotion is McDonald's most recent attempt to lure customers back in since all-day breakfast didn't pan out as planned. Seeing as Starbucks is expected to soon dethrone McDonald's as the world's most valuable restaurant chain, discounting drinks is probably a good idea. Maybe even cheaper deals is the ultimate way to make skeptics want to try out McDonald's coffee.