We already appreciated McDonald's coffee for not breaking the bank, but it looks like the menu item is about garner even more fans. According to Grubstreet, starting April 1, you will be able to get any McCafé beverage for just $2.00. And, this epic deal includes lattes and blended frappés, if you can believe it. Coffee drinks aren't the only beverages getting a discount this spring. Any size soda will run for $1.00. You can also get a smoothie for $2.00. Fortune reports that this promotion is McDonald's most recent attempt to lure customers back in since all-day breakfast didn't pan out as planned. Seeing as Starbucks is expected to soon dethrone McDonald's as the world's most valuable restaurant chain, discounting drinks is probably a good idea. Maybe even cheaper deals is the ultimate way to make skeptics want to try out McDonald's coffee.
