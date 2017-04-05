This Blogger's Transformation Photos Highlight The Importance Of Mental Progress

“My ‘transformation’ Sometimes I don't like calling it that because I was never unhappy with the way I looked to begin with,” the caption began. “My transformation was more about how I felt on the inside, about my health, and that's not something I can show you in a picture. Nevertheless, instagram is a visual platform and we are visual creatures so here we are. While I'm happy with the physical changes I've worked so hard for, they don't compare to the non-physical changes that aren't visible to the naked eye. Those non-physical changes are what keep me going.”