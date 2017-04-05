Hold Up: Beyoncé’s Social Media Posts Are Worth HOW Much?

While some celebrities continuously rant on Twitter and post memes on Instagram (no judgement by the way), we’ve come to expect no such thing from Beyoncé. In fact, it’s Bey’s minimalism that makes the fandom grow stronger.
According to D’Marie Analytics — a social media insights and analytics company — one post from Beyoncé is worth $1 million. Unsurprisingly, this makes Bey the most valuable celebrity on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. (Not to be confused with Selena Gomez’s title, who currently holds rank as the most-followed account on Instagram.) According to the D’Marie Analytics, Gomez’s earnings are $775,000 per post, making her come in at second place. These rankings are garnered from the results of 56 metrics.
On February 1, Beyoncé posted a pregnancy announcement that quickly became the most liked photo on Instagram. Just mere hours after she posted the photo it received a hefty 2.43 million likes. It also garnered 166,000 comments within an hour of her posting. In comparison to recent months — years even — Beyonce’s presence on social media has been much more consistent. While she still hasn’t tweeted anything since her Lemonade announcement in April of last year, she’s maintained a steady albeit minimal presence on Instagram. There’s also buzz about her possibly having a private Snapchat. Clearly Bey knows how to give just enough without overdoing it. While many celebrities succumb to peddling products and external add content, hell would more than likely freeze over before we see a tea cleanse add or waist trainer push on the Queen Bey’s grid. Just a few well-timed Ivy Park posts, thank you very much.
“Her limited release of exclusive, curated content…causes such frenzy from her audience,” said chief executive of D’Marie, Frank Spadafora in an interview with MoneyIsh. “These days, less really is more.”
Advertisement