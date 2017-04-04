Despite the fact that Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) shared a Village apartment that would be approximately a billion dollars a month and impossible to afford on a coffee shop waitress and floundering chef's salaries, Friends still feels weirdly relatable for those of us still trying to make this adulting thing happen. It doesn't take many episodes to figure that out — and it certainly didn't for Cox, who starred as Monica for 10 beautiful seasons.