Jordan Peele wrote and directed Get Out, this year's horror/thriller film about racism. The movie tells the story of a Black man, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), who visits his white girlfriend's family's house, only to discover her family is hosting the modern-day equivalent of slave auctions.
Peele happens to be married to comedian Chelsea Peretti, who is white. So, naturally, a Twitter jokester made a comment asking whether the couple's own interracial relationship has any similarities to the film. Specifically, they wondered whether Peretti's family liked the movie.
"Just saw #getout and it was AMAZING but did make me wonder what @chelseaperetti family thought about it when they saw it," said a Twitter user named Sumita. Peretti responded to the tweet on Monday, saying, "we all cried for weeks we were so hurt to see our family secrets exposed in this documentary."
we all cried for weeks we were so hurt to see our family secrets exposed in this documentary https://t.co/b95KZ4ldxk— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) April 4, 2017
Peretti's response is on point — she didn't diminish the film's subject matter, but she also highlighted how ridiculous the tweet was. Get Out doesn't vilify all white people or criticize interracial relationships on the whole. But at a time when more than 50 percent of white women in the United States voted for Donald Trump, the fact that racism is alive and well in America needs to be called out.
In reality, it's safe to say Peretti's family enjoyed the movie as much as we did.
This isn't the first time she's made a similar joke, either. In a New York Times article published on Saturday, Peretti joked to her brother, BuzzFeed founder and chief executive Jonah Peretti, that "Get Out is totally about our family!"
"It's a massive relief that it's really good," Jonah Peretti told the Times of Get Out. "If Jordan had done a terrible movie, it would have been really awkward."
EW also revealed on Tuesday that Get Out's alternate ending will be released next month, as a bonus feature on the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the film.
