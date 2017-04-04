This Reality Show Couple Dared To Name Their Son Saint

Two stars of Bravo's Southern Charm series (seriously watch it — it takes place in the gorgeous city of Charleston and is a bit more civil, but just as juicy, as the Real Housewives franchise) had the courage to name their second child St. Julian Rembert, and refer to him simply as "Saint." Whoa, whoa whoa. Kathryn Calhoun Dennis and Thomas Ravenel, the parents of Southern Saint, really went there. I only wonder how often they're asked about the other Saint, Kim and Kanye's, and whether or not they know they copied his name.