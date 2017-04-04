Nick Viall is still on TV. The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor star is currently in the dead center of a heated reality show, in which contestants face off against not only each other, but the prospect of learning how to dance on national television. A terrifying prospect, and I'm not even remotely joking.
We're not sure if he's good at dancing, but he is good at being on reality television. So what's the biggest obstacle to Viall's continued success? Not William Shatner: It's stage fright. Viall vlogged about the matter for People.
“Last week was okay. I don’t know if you saw on the monitors, but I actually stopped literally in the middle of the dance and I’m just glad I recovered,” Viall says while wearing a "Chill Out" shirt.
He says he still gets nervous about being on TV.
“I tense up right before the dance and I kind of choked, honestly,” he said of his second-week dance with partner Peta Murgatroyd.
Watch the whole vlog below.
