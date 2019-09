This Teen Had The Perfect Response When Her School Sent Home Fat-Shaming Letters

When Webber looked into the letters, she realized that they weren't doing much good. Instead, they caused more undue stress to her friends. So, she did what we all say we'll do, but never actually end up doing: She called her congressman. Webber found out that Ohio Sen. Eric Kearney, her own representative, was one of the co-authors of the bill that required schools to send Fat Letters home. Eventually, Webber decided to turn her endeavor into a video project and enlisted the help of her dad, filmmaker Michael Webber. Together, they managed to get face time with Sen. Kearney, interview body-positivity activists and eating disorder experts, and even wrangle a White House press credential. The result is The Student Body , the Webbers' documentary on Fat Letters and the fallout that comes from them.