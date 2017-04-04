But in this uncertain political climate, women understandably feel that their rights are in jeopardy. If you’re frightened, you are not alone — it is true that women’s rights, from health care to equal pay, are under attack. Ultraconservatives in Washington pose an unsettling threat to individual rights and American values. But in New York, as they pull on women’s rights, we push back. New York is a powerful state with resources, and we know it is important to stand up and do everything we can to protect individual rights. It is not up to women alone to stand up for themselves; we are all allies in the effort to create a more equitable society. All states — not just New York — now have the opportunity and the responsibility to take the lead in promoting policies that benefit women and promote their equality through legislation and executive action.