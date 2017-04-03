Gwen Stefani's Sons Paid Homage To Blake Shelton In The Cutest Way

Does Blake Shelton's forearm tattoo leave you scratching your head? Do you just chalk it up to some sort of country music reference that you don't know? Well, those deer tracks and barbed wire may be a conundrum to some, but not to Shelton's girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, and her kids. In a new photo posted to the singer's Twitter, we can see that the tat has three very big fans.
People reports that Stefani's three sons, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo, gave their mom's boyfriend a sweet shoutout via Sharpie. In the picture, we can see four forearms. One is the OG tattoo and three are of the more temporary variety. We can't think of a cuter way to let Shelton know that his regrettable ink isn't so bad after all.
Advertisement
While the kids' tattoos may wash off, Shelton's had his for quite a while. In 2013, he explained to Access Hollywood that he's the artist behind the now-infamous tat. He can't blame the tattoo artist, because he says that he drew the tracks and the artist went straight to the copy machine to replicate them.
"I had been drinking on this occasion," Shelton explained. "I drew him this deer track and he just went to the copier and made a copy and slapped it on there, and that’s what I drew."
And if this is the very first you're learning about what Shelton's ink actually depicts, know that you're not alone. The country crooner explains that his fans sometimes think that those black blobs are ladybugs. Shelton adds that he hoped the barbed wire would salvage the entire thing, but now he just embraces it for what it is.
"I probably have the crappiest tattoo," Shelton told Mix 106.5. "Not only in country music, but maybe the world."
Whatever Shelton thinks about his ink, now he knows that it's good for a laugh — and a pretty cute snapshot.
Advertisement