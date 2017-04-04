These Stories From Former Catholic School Students Are So Real

Even if you didn't attend Catholic school, you probably already have a few images in your head of what it's like. Frumpy uniforms, daily prayers, and mean nuns (thanks to that one Death Cab For Cutie lyric) probably leap to mind.
Overblown stereotypes about going to Catholic schools abound, but there certainly is something universal about the experience. For one thing, those uniforms really were a blessing (you don't have to worry about what you're going to wear every day!) and a curse (seriously, why did those skirts have to be so long?).
If you feel transported at the very sound of "Let us offer each other the sign of peace," you're not alone. We asked the R29 community to share memorable moments from Catholic school, and they did not disappoint. Yes, the uniforms and prayers are there, but so are a few elements that we were not expecting (ghost nuns, anyone?).
Just goes to show that no one leaves Catholic high school (or middle school or elementary school, for that matter) without a few stories to tell. Ahead, we share the things we'll never forget about Catholic school — whether we want to or not. Share your own fond memories in the comments.