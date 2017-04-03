Here's How To Drink Like Your Favorite Celebs

Staying up-to-date on celeb happenings is fairly simple thanks to social media and constant paparazzi photos. Fans can catch them running errands, shopping, walking a dog, and generally acting "human." But later in the day, these glitterati are probably heading out to a restaurant, bar, or club to eat and drink — just like us! Well, sort of.
Perhaps you already know Queen Bey's go-to place to grab a slice of pizza, and have also cased the joint a few hundred times in hopes of spotting her there (ahem, guilty). But if this mode of almost-stalking isn't your style, and you'd rather rep your undying devotion in the comfort of your own home, then what better way to do it than with something as personal as shaking up your famous favorite's drink of choice? Because nothing says "I have a case of Bieber Fever" than kicking back with his preferred whiskey highball and "What Do You Mean?" blaring in the background.
So, for all the T-Swift and JT fans out there, we did a little digging and rounded up nine ways to sip sip like a star at home. Scroll on through to pick your poison — and if you're feeling particularly bold, hit up Bey's pizza place anyway. Then you can agonize over whether or not it would be too creepy to send her a round.