"How do you think you'd feel watching a video of yourself when you're 14?" Dusty laughed. (For the record, that's my own personal nightmare.) "I think for anybody, it's a little bit of a strange sensation. At first you're watching it and picking apart everything you say and do and wear, but after a couple of times you start kind of appreciating it for the memories it serves. My favorite part of watching is I think I was really hard on my sister at that time. Because I was younger and I was kind of like, 'Why doesn't she have her shit figured out?' And now, I'm at a similar point in my life and I'm like, 'Oh, I really should have been more forgiving.' Being able to watch my friends' and my sister's story is kind of what I love about it."