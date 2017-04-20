Do you consider Susan Miller to be your personal guide through the universe? Do you get shaky if you miss the latest "That's So Retrograde" podcast? Do you ask first dates their sign the moment after you order your drink? Are you a millennial? If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, chances are you take planetary positioning pretty seriously.
We figured, since astrological signs can help guide us in our relationships, travel plans, and career goals — why not look to them for our beauty routines, too? We tapped Ophira Edut, one-half of the astrologer duo The AstroTwins, to give us the scoop on the perfect products for each sign in 2017.
"To pinpoint trends for the season, we look at Jupiter, the planet of risk-taking and bold expression," says Edut. Our beauty choices, obviously, follow suit. "Until October 10, Jupiter is in Libra, the planet that rules beauty and balance, so experiment away — but with discretion. No need to use a heavy hand!"
Ahead, find 12 indie skin, hair, and makeup picks to add to your collection based on your zodiac sign.