Speaking of “Rhoades’ schemes” let’s talk about Ice Juice really briefly. So, Axe, having a no good, very bad day, meets with Larry Boyd. See, the Spartan-Ives guys got a tip that Chuck Rhoades Sr. was putting down a pretty penny on Ice Juice and Boyd thought Axe would want to know. Axe lays out his plans for hitting Rhoades hard and covering his tracks. And like, come on guys, this is chum chum chum chum chum. Obviously, Chuck is baiting Axe in some way. I just still can’t figure out how he succeeds in this. Like, maybe he has Boyd testify that he told Axe. Maybe Boyd recorded it. But like, look at how much Boyd hates his life now. Do we really think he’d do anything to help Chuck in any way? IDK. Look, I know some of you idolize Axe and don’t want to believe this is what’s happening and to that I say: come on. I mean, maybe he’ll get away with it, maybe he’ll outsmart Chuck. But something is up!