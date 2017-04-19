This Makeup Artist Is Mixing Astrology With Stunning Beauty Looks

Our dream horoscope would be one that's delivered to our phones and provides us with a makeup look for the day — along with positive news about our love lives and soaring careers, of course. Unfortunately, that app doesn't quite exist yet. In the meantime, makeup artist Setareh Hosseini is giving us the next best thing: a series of beauty looks that interpret each star sign in amazing detail.
Through graphic eyes, intense contour, and 3-D effects, the looks magically (and literally) capture the essence and characters of each stop on the astrological chart. Each post is captioned with astrological readings, which map out key beauty outliers that rule different signs, like “foreboding, yet hypnotic” eyes and skin that “glows like a sunset.” Ahead, find out how your sun sign is interpreted with mascara and liquid lipstick.