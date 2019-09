"You don’t have to feel like your sexuality has to be this or that," Palmer explained in a new interview with Huffington Post . "That’s what really stops our growth because we’re thinking that we have to make a decision immediately whenever we try something or do something. Like, 'Oh I’m straight. I can only be straight for the rest of my life.' Or, 'Oh I’m gay. I can only be gay for the rest of my life.' We label ourselves and put ourselves in these confinements, and when we actually want to try different things at different moments, we’re limited because 'Oh that’s not me,'"