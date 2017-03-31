Singer-actress-dancer Keke Palmer is a veritable triple-threat, and that's a title that suits her perfectly. But don't try to label her sexuality.
"You don’t have to feel like your sexuality has to be this or that," Palmer explained in a new interview with Huffington Post. "That’s what really stops our growth because we’re thinking that we have to make a decision immediately whenever we try something or do something. Like, 'Oh I’m straight. I can only be straight for the rest of my life.' Or, 'Oh I’m gay. I can only be gay for the rest of my life.' We label ourselves and put ourselves in these confinements, and when we actually want to try different things at different moments, we’re limited because 'Oh that’s not me,'"
The 23-year-old continued, expanding on her resistance to self-labeling. "We make these things up that stop us from growing. You might change, you never know. People have to understand we’re all human beings trying to make our way in this world. We’re curious, we’re trying things, we’re living our lives and experiencing different moments."
The Scream Queens star has opened up about this attitude towards sexuality and her own fluid sexuality before. In October 2016, her music video for "I Don’t Belong To You" featured Palmer with a woman. "The video was to represent the young woman today — it’s not the traditional woman anymore — and not the specifics of 'Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi?'" she told People after its release. "I’m making the rules for myself, and I don’t have to be stuck down to one label."
Last month, Palmer published her first book, a guide to living titled I Don’t Belong To You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice (making her a quadruple-threat, really). And if you dig Palmer's take on shunning labels, then it's probably worth a read to see what other kind of freeing, intuitive self-help mantras she's got up her sleeve.
