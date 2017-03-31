*NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Announced He And Wife Karly Are Expecting Their First Child In The Best Way
Congratulations are in order for *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and wife Karly. Most importantly, they're expecting their first ever child, but also, they announced it in the absolute best way.
"There is a new boss coming to town in early October..." Karly captioned a photo of the couple posing by a poster for the movie The Boss Baby — except they had photoshopped the details of the poster to read "Baby Kirkpatrick...Coming October 2017."
"Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family," Chris told People. "We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be."
45-year-old Chris married Karly back in 2013, and is the third member of *NSYNC to become a father. Justin Timberlake, with wife Jessica Biel, is father to a wonderful son Silas.
Joey Fatone and his wife Kelly are parents to 16-year-old Brianna and 7-year-old Kloey.
Since it's early, we don't know too many details about the Kirkpatrick's upcoming baby (other than that they're going to be a boss), but everyone is extremely excited to find out.
"OMG!!!" a fan commented. "I'm so excited for you guys, life changing, wonderful and AMAZING! Congratulations!"
"Welcome to the club!!!" wrote another. "Let the fun times begin. Congrats!!!"
It sounds like Chris is going to be a pretty chill, down-to-earth dad, based on the attitude he had towards his wedding.
"What's really hilarious to me is that we went to get fitted for our tuxes at Men's Wearhouse — and he got us the cheapest tuxes there he could possibly get, which I think is so Chris and very lovely," Lance Bass said on his Sirius XM show, Dirty Pop. "I mean, that's just who he is."
