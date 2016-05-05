Like father, like son. At least that's the case when it comes to Justin Timberlake's son, Silas.
In an interview with Today, Jessica Biel revealed that her one-year-old son definitely takes after his famous dad.
"He's a ham, just like his dad" she says. "Serious ham."
Biel, who just opened her kid-friendly restaurant Au Fudge, says Silas "thinks everything is funny," especially sneezing. "He goofs on me all the time," Biel says.
But, a good sense of humor is not the only thing little Silas inherited from his dad. He's also very into music and has quite the eclectic taste for a baby.
"He likes Erykah Badu, and he likes Stevie Wonder" Biel said. "He likes a groove."
Biel said Silas is also a fan of Timberlake's music, but he doesn't realize it's his dad quite yet.
"You know, he hasn't really seen him on stage or anything like that," Biel said. "I think once he sees that and connects that dot, then when we play the music, I think he's going to realize, 'Oh, that's Daddy up there.'"
Now we just have to wait and see if Silas Timberlake ends up performing on stage too.
