Ikea Singapore recently announced that it would be giving its beloved in-store playground a modern update.
Instead of colorful slides and toys for the kids, there would be tablets for all.
"Welcome to the new Småland, now updated for the kids of today," the furniture giant posted on Facebook, reports Mashable.
"We've recreated in-store the way they play at home — staring and tapping." (Can you tell that something's a little off already?)
"Småland now comes with pods that let each child enjoy being alone with a tablet." Aw, just like their parents like to do.
Ikea continued: "Each tablet contains videos fit for viewing across all ages. With our high-speed connection, your little one will never be idly waiting for videos to load. We only use full-sized tablets, so there's more space for their fingers to move around."
Ever the practical brand, it even offered some safety instructions:
"All your little one needs to do is hop into a pod and press play! Stay tuned for more details."
A lot of people seemed to forget that tomorrow is April Fools' Day, so they got upset about the announcement. In their defense, it seemed like it could almost be real.
"I believe kids have more than enough screen time. If Ikea is introducing more screen time at Småland, I would rather let them shop with me than to sign them into Småland. Feeling disappointed with this new introduction," one customer commented on Facebook.
Ikea had the perfect response. "Some of our interactive videos encourage future physical action, like our ASSEMBLE THE FURNITURE GAME, which will prepare your child to help out at home in the future!" the company's social media team responded to this customer. (We can just hear them laughing.)
Another customer wrote: "I can't believe this! They need physical play more than finger play. They learn social skills when they interact with other kids. They don't interact when their eyes are glued to the screens! Please bring back the physical playground. This is zombie land."
Zombie land, you say? "That's a great name! Let us take that under consideration," Ikea responded.
A third customer wrote: "Children preferring tablet does not mean it's a good thing. They like to eat sweet food, does it mean we have to put more sugar in their diet?"
But eventually, people caught on to Ikea's prank.
Moral of the story? "Good job Ikea!" wrote one customer. "You managed to gain parents' attention. Sometimes we cannot see our own mistakes (in allowing too much screen time to them). Publicity stunts like this will make most parents (myself included) [realize] and open our eyes wider. Let's spend more quality time with our children."
