Victoria Beckham Belted Out This Spice Girls Classic Last Night

Look alive, folks, because this is probably the closest thing you'll get to a Spice Girls reunion for a long, long time.
Though she's declined recent offers to team up with her former bandmates on account of being a totally legit fashion designer now, Victoria Beckham hasn't completely turned her back on her past career as a pop star who just wants people to slam it to the left and shake it to the right.
Earlier in the week, the artist formerly known as Posh Spice teased that she was filming a "Carpool Karaoke" sketch with Late Late Show host James Corden. That, obviously, could only mean one thing: lots of Spice Girls hits were coming our way.
That's not really what happened. Though Beckham and Corden did buckle up and work in a short singalong, her appearance on last night's show was actually a role in a spoof of the '80s Andrew McCarthy/Kim Cattrall comedy Mannequin.
A fake trailer saw Corden falling in love with a store mannequin, played, of course, by David Beckham's missus. The couple fetch strange looks as they bond, and Beckham expresses her desire to be with other people like herself. Corden reacts by stealing her away, driving to a local Target, and plopping her in the store window display, where she bonds with her fellow mannequins. Anyone else think for a second there that the other mannequins might turn out to be Scary, Baby, Sporty, and Ginger?
Fun fact: They chose Target because Beckham has done a fashion collaboration with the retailer, which hits stores on April 9. And yes, the mannequins are wearing her designs.
But here's the best bit: En route to Target, Corden and the mother of four belt out the lyrics to the 1997 Spice Girls hit, "Spice Up Your Life." Basically, it amounts to a lot of hand waving and Posh softly cooing "Arriba." Hey, we'll take it.
Watch the sketch below.
