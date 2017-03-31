Victoria Beckham Belted Out This Spice Girls Classic Last Night

A fake trailer saw Corden falling in love with a store mannequin, played, of course, by David Beckham's missus. The couple fetch strange looks as they bond, and Beckham expresses her desire to be with other people like herself. Corden reacts by stealing her away, driving to a local Target, and plopping her in the store window display, where she bonds with her fellow mannequins. Anyone else think for a second there that the other mannequins might turn out to be Scary, Baby, Sporty, and Ginger?