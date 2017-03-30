Imagine coming into work and having racks of designer gowns already chosen for you. All you have to do? Get dressed, slide into some sky-high heels, press a few buttons, and clap. There's a little small talk, too, but it's mostly just the clapping.
That's not a fantasy for Vanna White, who has been doing that whole walk-clap-smile routine for nearly 35 years on Wheel of Fortune. And about those dresses: Believe it or not, the presenter says that she's never repeated a dress, ever. Nothing to wear? Not for White.
In an interview with Fox, White talked about the fantastic fashion that she's worn over the years on Wheel of Fortune. While plenty has changed (the show now uses digital screens, so White doesn't have to spin letters anymore), plenty has stayed the same, too. White says that she enjoys giving viewers an opportunity to escape for half an hour. There's never bad news on Wheel, just lots of big smiles and, possibly, big money.
But back to that legendary wardrobe. White says that she's worn over 6,500 different outfits during her time on the show.
"Never the same one twice. Nor do I get to keep them. They have to go back to the designer, but I certainly enjoy wearing them," she explained to Fox. "I've gone through all the big styles, [including] the big shoulder pads. You name it, I’ve done it."
All that experience has taught White exactly what she likes: comfort. Since the show debuted in 1982, her work wardrobe has seen more than its fair share of trends, from those aforementioned shoulder pads to different fits and lengths. Times change, trends come and go, but throughout it all, White's there to wear each and every one. With so much experience wearing dresses of all kinds, its taught White what she likes and what feels best.
"My favorite dresses happen to be the comfortable ones. A lot of them are so skin tight and don’t budge. I feel like I’m wearing a corset and I’m walking for 30 minutes in five-inch heels. It looks great, but it can be uncomfortable," she added. "I still do it, it's part of my job. But if I had the choice, I would prefer stretchy gowns. And I honestly love the cocktail length."
If you think that 6,500 dresses is impressive, that number will continue to rise. White says that she's not about to retire anytime soon. She's happy giving viewers a chance to escape every day — plus, she reveals that Wheel of Fortune only films about four days a month. That's a pretty sweet schedule. And think of all the gowns that she hasn't worn yet. They're out there, just waiting for White's signature sashay.
