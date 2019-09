These K-Pop Stars Got $90,000 Worth Of Plastic Surgery — For A Music Video

As big as the market for plastic surgery is here in America, it’s even bigger in South Korea. The nation of 50 million has been called the world’s “capital” of cosmetic enhancement, with some reports indicating that more than 60% of young women in their late 20s have undergone some form of plastic surgery. An obsession with physical appearance is an intrinsic part of the culture, and it’s not exactly kept under wraps, either: Seoul’s subway stations are littered with ads for the procedures, dramatic before-and-afters of chin reductions and tapered jaws — a wink to how beautiful you could be, too, if only if only you got a little bit of your face cut off.