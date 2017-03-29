These K-Pop Stars Got $90,000 Worth Of Plastic Surgery — For A Music Video

The pressure to be prettier is on — and nothing is a better example of that than SixBomb, a K-pop girl group that made headlines recently with its ongoing plastic surgery “project.” In February, the band released a music video titled “Becoming Prettier (Before),” which depicts its four members getting facials and having their nails done, in between long scenes of them flipping through books filled with… faces. Lots and lots of human faces, from which they chose features they’d like to see on themselves, to be completed ahead of their next video.