The very first Pirates of the Caribbean movie introduced us to Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), a pair that would ultimately become couple goals for anyone who wanted to live life on the high seas with their bae. Unfortunately, Will and Elizabeth's love story was put on pause when Bloom and Knightley decided to skip the fourth film in the franchise, On Stranger Tides. As for Elizabeth and Will, we last saw the pair together in third film At World's End. In that film, Will was forced to captain the Flying Dutchman — and be apart from his wife and child — for an entire decade, only returning to his bride in a post-credits scene. Now it seems that Will and Elizabeth's story will live on in the upcoming fifth film in the franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales... though not in the way you might think.