Fans of swashbuckling, epic ocean battles, and a rum-soaked Jack Sparrow will find plenty to love in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer. There are plenty of sweeping vistas and sword fights in the minute-long clip, but the most exciting part might just be finding out why Javier Bardem's Captain Salazar has a personal vendetta for Johnny Depp's Sparrow.
Needless to say, everyone's favorite pirate has wronged many many seafaring folks on his journeys, but this is the first time that viewers are getting a glimpse into a young Jack Sparrow. E! reports that the latest trailer from Disney offers up a little background on the feud between Sparrow and Salazar.
"Pirates had infected the seas for generations, so I vowed to eliminate them all. Jack Sparrow cursed me. I will have my revenge," Salazar says in the new trailer.
The curse looks pretty bad, too. After a run-in with a babyfaced (but still smoky-eyed) Sparrow sends him to the depths of the ocean, we see Salazar fall victim to some sort of magical spell. He's got a grudge and a major case of dry skin, which has him hot on the heels of Sparrow and Co. All your favorites are back, including Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, Brenton Thwaites, David Wenham, Kevin McNally, and Golshifteh Farahani. And in what might be the most ironic twist of all, Salazar forces Sparrow to walk the plank — how's that for a pirate-worthy revenge?
The trailer also gives some screen time to newcomer Kaya Scodelario, who plays Carina Smyth. She's on a mission to find the trident of Poseidon (wait a second, is this another clue that links all Disney movies together?) which is the key to saving Sparrow and also turning rebellious mermaids into humans.
Check out the whole trailer, below. The film hits theaters on Memorial Day.
