Next time you hear someone playing in a train station, you may want to stop and look up.
Entertainment Tonight reports that John Legend performed an impromptu concert in a London railway station on Wednesday. He sat down at a public piano in St. Pancras International train station and started playing some of his hits for passersby. It was definitely a perfect way to celebrate International Piano Day, which yes, is very much a thing.
Legend had reportedly just hopped off a Eurostar train from Paris when he sat down to play the free show. Wearing a long camel coat and a pair of dark sunglasses, he serenaded fans with his hits "All of Me," "Ordinary People," and "Surefire," a ballad off his latest album Darkness and Light.
For the musician's followers, it wasn't a complete surprise. Before the show, Legend tweeted, "Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?"
Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?— John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2017
Apparently, when Legend sees a piano, he just can't help but play — and we can't help but listen. Fans excited to see Legend on their commute were quick to post clips of the show. No surprise, this busker drew quite the crowd.
Legend has been a world traveler as of late. Before this European jaunt he was on vacation in Marrakesh, Morocco, with wife Chrissy Teigen and his 11-month-old daughter Luna, who has more stamps in her passport than most adults at this point. Definitely check out the pictures and update your #TravelGoals accordingly.
Legend will be seeing even more of the world when he kicks off his Darkness and Light Tour on May 12 in Miami. He'll be back in Europe this September, here's hoping he'll find a few more public pianos to play.
