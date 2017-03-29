THIS IS IMPORTANT!!!! This is why I say @wendywilliamsxo @wendyshow should NOT be hosting the @rupaulsdragrace viewing party on @vh1. She is NOT an ally. She is transphobic. If anything, she is an ENEMY. An enemy profiting off of our community. Fuck. That. #ImpeachWendyWilliams ok fine. Just #FireWendyWilliams

