The Daily Show Will Open An Actual Library Of Donald Trump's Tweets

"Every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has been honored with a meticulously curated memorial library commemorating the documents of historical value crafted during his time as leader of the free world," the press release reads . "Continuing this hallowed tradition, and seeing no need to wait for him to leave office, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will honor our current president with The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, the first of its kind, showcasing our Commander in Chief’s preferred vessel for communicating with the public, his Twitter feed. This actual library will be located in New York City and will be free and open to the public."