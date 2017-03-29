The Daily Show Will Open An Actual Library Of Donald Trump's Tweets

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is finding its footing in a major way. It's finally found its foil in the current president, who you may have heard is named Donald Trump.
Just as Jon Stewart made his bones making the Bush laugh face, Noah is having a nice time playing tee-ball with whatever fresh scandal Trump lays out over home plate. Their latest venture is to open a Presidential Twitter Library in His honor.
"Every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has been honored with a meticulously curated memorial library commemorating the documents of historical value crafted during his time as leader of the free world," the press release reads. "Continuing this hallowed tradition, and seeing no need to wait for him to leave office, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will honor our current president with The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, the first of its kind, showcasing our Commander in Chief’s preferred vessel for communicating with the public, his Twitter feed. This actual library will be located in New York City and will be free and open to the public."
So, this is a pretty good idea. The twist to have interactive exhibits is especially a good one. But will this spell trouble for Trump? Um, no. Cute little insults don't work against the guy. The Daily Show has also seen its star become a red dwarf since the departure of its ex-host. So it's fitting that they're trying some underdog strategies to return to the forefront of political conversation.
Mainly they're hamstrung by the fact that many liberals have seemingly gone into permanent conspiracy theory land, a place which does not brook irony easily. The continued fascination with a silver-bullet solution to the Trump presidency stands in stark contrast to the Bush years, when American liberals made books making fun of a guy we all generally thought of as a genial dumbass who happened to be the worst president in history.
Now, we're all running around with our hair on fire assuming that if we begin enough tweets with "Sir," and @ Trump, he'll magically resign. Not gonna happen. Anyways, the library opens in June and sounds pretty fun.
