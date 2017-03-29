You Need To See Zendaya's Spectacular First Home

When I was 20, I was stoked to land a dream internship and single room in the nicest house on my college campus. Life is a little different for triple-threat entertainer and fashion designer Zendaya, who recently purchased her very first home in Northridge, California.
The five bedroom, five bathroom mansion is just as stylish as Zendaya herself. (I would expect nothing less.) According to Trulia, she bought the 4,155 square foot Mediterranean-style starter home for $1.4M — and one look at the photos puts even my Pinterest board to shame.
Zendaya hasn’t always lived in a luxurious home and she certainly doesn’t take it for granted. In fact, she’s still marveling at the fact that she gets to call the mansion her own.
“I’m from Oakland, humble beginnings. I have two parents as teachers, so I’ve never lived in a two-story house or a house with air-conditioning or a house with a pool, so this is crazy,” she said. “I have a staircase; it’s like the Cinderella spiral staircase. I actually have one.”
The Cinderella staircase isn’t the home’s only stunning feature. It also includes a chef-worthy kitchen, a massive swimming pool, an outdoor spa, and an expansive patio. (Something tells me Zendaya’s social gatherings are going to be the stuff of dreams.)
Zendaya’s master suite is fit for a queen, complete with a vanity and powder room, custom fireplace, and private balcony.
As one of the hardest-working young women in show business, Zendaya totally deserves to have a luxurious, beautiful space to come home to after those long days of filming and working on her new fashion line.
Now, if only I can find a way to score an invitation to her housewarming party.
