I am not particularly spoiler avoidant. Go on, tell me who Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) offs this week on The Walking Dead, or which Salvatore brother walked into the great beyond during the finale of The Vampire Diaries: I firmly believe that good television can stand on its own, regardless of spoilers. I do, however, have one exception to this laissez faire attitude towards spoilers: If you ruin a show's fundamental mystery — like, say, the identity of A on Pretty Little Liars, or who killed Jason Blossom on Riverdale — I may remove you from every single social media platform. Sorry not sorry. Fortunately, Twitter now has a new way for people to avoid spoilers without burning bridges by unfollowing friends.