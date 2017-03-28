Not totally sure why that's helpful for you as a TV watcher? It's actually pretty simple. Let's say you can't watch Game of Thrones live, but don't want to avoid your Twitter account all night. Instead of quickly scrolling through any tweet that mentions Jon Snow's fate, you can create a filter that blocks specific stuff. In this case, you could write in things like "Game of Thrones," "Jon Snow," and other words and phrases that might be attached to something spoiler-y.