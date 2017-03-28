We know in our hearts that it doesn’t make any practical sense to own more than one KitchenAid stand mixer. Even so, every time the company releases a new color, we find ourselves wishing we had more room on our kitchen countertops and more money in our bank accounts. Of course, that means we’re currently dealing with a serious internal struggle because KitchenAid just dropped four new shades, and each one looks delicious.
The first of the newly released colors is named after a very trendy fruit. We would love to mix up some guacamole in a brand new Avocado Cream Artisan mini stand mixer. According to a recent press release, the model will be available in this matte shade starting in July. Some of us are looking to put our stand mixers to sweeter use by whipping up brownie batter, cookie dough, and ice cream. Those tasks may call for the new Milkshake shade, which is a warm off-white. The Artisan Series 5 Quart stand mixer and Pro 600 Series 6 Quart stand mixer will be available in the creamy color in July, as well.
In addition to the two new food-centric shades, KitchenAid is offering a darker mix with its new Black Violet and Ink Blue colors. The Black Violet is an deep aubergine, and it looks just right for those us who like to be both playful and edgy in the kitchen. The Ink Blue is also a more fun alternative to classic black. Both shades will eventually be available for the Artisan Series 5 Quart stand mixer. Ink Blue can be purchased starting in July, but Black Violet won't be officially released until September.
In addition to the new stand mixer colors, KitchenAid will soon begin selling its small appliance collection in Guava Glaze, Matte Grey, and Matte Black. If only we had the money and the space to cook with the whole rainbow. At least it doesn't hurt to look, right?
