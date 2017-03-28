Is Liv moonlighting as a leather-clad Christian Grey for hire? Possibly, though it's more than likely that Liv will be under the influence of zombie brains while cracking that whip. Liv is a woman of many hats, sure, but it's usually because she consumed the brain of a person wildly different from the undead medical examiner. Liv has been a country blues-singing cowgirl, a pathological liar, and a frat bro. I think it's safe to say that a brain would heavily influence her interest in BDSM as well.