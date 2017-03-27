For the record, the script does include at least two non-white actors in supporting roles: Ricardo Chavira and Wunmi Mosakusays. Still, there's something to be said for this "Well, we tried" approach to diversity when it comes to the leads of the series. CBS had a script that worked with a mixed-race woman and a Black man as its stars, which would have been an excellent opportunity for visibility for people of color. Instead, we got... well, yet another CBS show where white people are front and center.