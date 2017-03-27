Some people will say it was a playful moment between good friends and colleagues. But common decency prevails whether you know the person or not. Exposing a woman's body in public, against her will, is never okay, nor is it funny. Think about it: this kind of behavior would be condemned as sexual harassment in any office. The fact that Gooding Jr. is a celebrity or that Paulson tried to minimize the incident (given that they were on a stage in front of a massive audience) doesn't change that one bit. Hands to yourself — and grow up, dude.