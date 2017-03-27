According to E! News, two suspects drove up to the apartment building where the shooting took place. They reportedly shot the four victims with a rifle from their car, and then fled the scene. Authorities are now involved in a reported manhunt for the suspects. "We do know it was an AR-style rifle, an AK type or an AR 15," Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Thomas Gilliland told KHOU. "Multiple rounds were fired, 15 to 18 rounds were fired at the group of individuals."