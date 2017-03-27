Update: Rusher's grandfather, Harvey Lee Rusher, told People that his granddaughter is apparently "in stable condition."
"They say she’s in stable condition, but that's all I know," Harvey Lee Rusher told the magazine. The sheriff's office also gave People a statement.
"Evidently this stemmed from some kind of neighbor dispute, between two neighbors upstairs and downstairs," Harris County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said to People. "That was the catalyst to the shooting. There was nothing to say it was gang-related. It mainly was just an argument between two sets of people."
This story was originally published at 4:20 p.m. on March 27, 2017.
Brandy Rusher was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday, E! News reports. The former America's Next Top Model contestant is apparently in critical condition and being treated in an intensive care unit. Two other people were killed in the Houston shootout.
Rusher's grandfather confirmed the shooting in a statement to E! News. Houston's KHOU reports that four people, including Rusher, were injured in the shooting, in addition to the two people who were killed.
"Yes, they [Brandy and her brother Wayne] were involved in a shooting but we don't know anything about it," Rusher's grandfather, 81, tells E! News. "We would just like to keep the family in prayer."
According to E! News, two suspects drove up to the apartment building where the shooting took place. They reportedly shot the four victims with a rifle from their car, and then fled the scene. Authorities are now involved in a reported manhunt for the suspects. "We do know it was an AR-style rifle, an AK type or an AR 15," Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Thomas Gilliland told KHOU. "Multiple rounds were fired, 15 to 18 rounds were fired at the group of individuals."
A representative for former ANTM judge Nolé Marin also provided a statement about the shooting to E! News. "Nolé's heart goes out to Brandy and her family during this tragic time," the rep told the news outlet. "While on the show, Nolé says he remembers her shining personality and glowing smile. She is in his thoughts and [he] is sending well wishes."
Rusher was a finalist on the fourth season of America's Next Top Model. Refinery29 has reached out to VH1 for comment on this story, and we will update this post when we obtain a response.
