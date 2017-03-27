Jared Padalecki & Genevieve Cortese Shared The First Photo Of Their Baby Girl

He'll always be Dean Forester to us, but Gilmore Girls' Jared Padalecki is all grown up. He and his wife, Genevieve Cortese, just welcomed their third child into the world.
The stars met on the set of Supernatural, when Cortese appeared on the CW drama's fourth season, back in 2008, Us Weekly explains. They've been married since 2010.
The couple already has two sons, Thomas Colton and Austin Shepherd. Their daughter's name is Odette Elliot, Cortese revealed in an Instagram post on Monday. The actress shared a sweet photo of herself holding the new baby.
"Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!!" Cortese captioned the image. "I wanted to celebrate this special occasion by collaborating with one of my favorite brands, @popandsuki, to raise funds for two amazing causes: Planned Parenthood and Human Rights Campaign, who need our help now more than ever. Help us spread the love and joy Odette has brought us by monogramming your own heart tag. They are super limited edition so will run out quickly! Link to purchase is in my bio. I can't wait to see how you guys are personalizing your hearts!"
It's not the most conventional thing for a celebrity to use a baby announcement to sell something, but in this case, it's for a good cause. As Cortese explains, proceeds from the heart tags little Odette is holding benefit the Human Rights Campaign and Planned Parenthood. So while the photo is decidedly adorable, it's thrilling to see the couple is using their star power to promote causes that matter to them, too.
Cortese also posted a variety of sweet and amusing Instagram photos before Odette's birth. She shared, for example, a greeting card — possibly from a baby shower? — that features a diaper-clad baby with the caption "Sh*t just got real." It's safe to say these parents have a sense of humor — Odette is in for a great time.
