Jared Padalecki & Genevieve Cortese Shared The First Photo Of Their Baby Girl

Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!! ??? I wanted to celebrate this special occasion by collaborating with one of my favorite brands, @popandsuki, to raise funds for two amazing causes: Planned Parenthood and Human Rights Campaign, who need our help now more than ever. Help us spread the love and joy Odette has brought us by monogramming your own heart tag. They are super limited edition so will run out quickly! Link to purchase is in my bio. I can't wait to see how you guys are personalizing your hearts! ??

A post shared by Genevieve Padalecki (@nowandgen) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:42am PDT