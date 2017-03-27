Story from Wellness

People On Twitter Are REALLY Upset About This "Abortion Party" Article

Kimberly Truong
On Monday morning, the New York Times published an op-ed by writer Thomas Groome, titled, "To Win Again, Democrats Must Stop Being The Abortion Party." The piece goes on to make the case that Hillary Clinton's "unqualified support for abortion rights" lost her the presidential election, and that in order to advance their party, Democrats need to stop voicing support for abortion at the risk of alienating Catholic voters.
However, many people disagreed — and took to Twitter to voice their discontent, causing "abortion party" to trend on the website.
Some pointed out the inherent sexism in Groome's argument:
Advertisement
Others rejected the idea that anyone should change or dilute their beliefs in order to "win."
And others simply had to laugh to keep themselves from crying.
Needless to say, the fact that Groome felt the need to weigh in on abortion touched a nerve with many — especially as abortion rights have already faced fierce opposition in recent months.
While abortion remains a contentious and often divisive subject for many Americans, recent statistics have indicated that a majority of us feel that a woman has a right to choice. According to a recent Pew Research report, nearly 60% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. However, abortion rights are still being challenged nationwide, on both federal and state levels as advocates continue to fight for women's reproductive rights. Whether or not Groome's estimation is correct, the idea that he, a man, decided to explain abortion, was an irony not lost on many.
Advertisement

More from Trends

R29 Original Series