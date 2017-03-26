Flavored coffee lovers, you are living in a true golden age. It seems like almost any flavor can be combined with coffee to make a sweet or savory drink. One of your favorite spots for a caffeinated pick-me-up, Dunkin Donuts, just announced a new spring coffee flavor and the return of a fan favorite.
The Coconut Crème Pie flavor, according to a release from Dunky, features a creamy combo of vanilla, coconut and sweet pie crust flavors (how do they get pie crust flavor into the coffee?!).
Returning is the beloved-by-many Butter Pecan flavored coffee, which tastes a lot like butter pecan ice cream if you missed it the last time it was available. Both of these flavors can be enjoyed iced or hot, and since spring is finally here, we're going with iced.
The chain is launching new treats which are meant to be enjoyed with their coffee drinks, naturally. The Chocolate Pretzel Donut (which should be paired with the Butter Pecan Coffee), is a glazed chocolate cake donut topped with sweet caramel icing drizzle and salty crushed pretzels. Apparently, the crunchy pretzels bring out the subtle flavor notes of the drink.
Peanut Butter Delight Croissant Donut (wait, isn't that a cronut?) is a glazed croissant donut filled with peanut butter buttercream and topped with a chocolate icing drizzle. Whoa, yum. According to the wizards at Dunky, the creamy peanut butter and chocolate icing elevate the subtle chocolate notes in their Cold Brew Coffee.
And, the old school Spring Flowers Donut is back. You remember the classic doughnut with light green icing and topped with flower sprinkles.
The best news? These treats and drinks are available Monday morning! Yes, tomorrow, March 27th, you can have a pie flavored coffee for breakfast. Get them in your stomach now, because if there's anything we know for sure, it's that limited edition flavors don't last.
