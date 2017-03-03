Dunkin' Donuts Has A Brand New Cold Brew Coffee That's Both Sweet & Salty

Salty plus sweet is universally recognized as a near unbeatable flavor combination. We've seen the flavors paired up in snack mixes and candy bars, but we're pretty much constantly trying to figure out where we can get it next. Well, Dunkin' Donuts just answered the question with the introduction of its brand new Sweet and Salted Cold Brew.
According to a press released from the beloved coffee chain, this new drink is made by adding a few ingredients to Dunkin Donuts' signature cold brew. It's sweetened with liquid cane sugar, and on top, the drink features a swirl of special new proprietary salted whipped cream. You get a taste of both salty and sweet in every single sip. What could be better than that?
Depending on how you like you coffee, you can drink it one of two ways. Dunkin' suggests sipping the drink through a straw without mixing the salted topping into the liquid for a stronger coffee taste. You also have the option of stirring things up to get more of the salty and sweet. Maybe both? It's really up to you.
The brand new Sweet and Salted Cold Brew is being sold right now at participating Dunkin' Donut locations across the country. If you're interest is piqued, you should make plans to rush out and try this brand new drink soon as it's only available for a limited time. Don't we all need little more salty sweetness in our lives?
