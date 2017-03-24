A former Catfish star has died in a motorcycle accident. Robert Brian Clark, who appeared on the MTV reality show as Brian in 2013, got into a terrible accident in Birmingham, Alabama, in December 2016, though MTV only just confirmed the news this week. According to a local news outlet, Clark was riding his motorcycle, which "became airborne while crossing a set of railroad tracks." When the bike landed, it did so on its side, ejecting Clark. Clark, a former marine, was then hit by an oncoming truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene 20 minutes after the crash.
Clark appeared on Catfish's second season after a woman he had been talking to over Facebook for three years, Jesse Bettinger, asked hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph to set up a meeting between her and her internet love interest. Bettinger was pleased to find out that Brian was the same person from his photographs, and while the pair hit it off right away, they did not ultimately pursue a relationship after the show.
A few days after Clark's passing, Bettinger posted a few photos of the short-lived couple on Facebook. "I'll never forget our good times. Your struggle is finally over," she captioned the pictures. According to Us Weekly, Clark suffered from PTSD from his time overseas.
On Thursday, Bettinger posted a message calling out the phony support she's apparently been receiving — or the call she got from MTV. "Don't all of a sudden act like a friend of mine because Brian passed away," she wrote. "And really MTV? Fake ass producers call me to get info then do a tribute for Brian 3 months after he died... mostly all of you never even met him. All about the ratings." She continued, "ugh!! This crap drives me crazy. Just let him rest in peace and leave me alone about it, please." MTV aired a very short tribute honoring Clark on this week's Catfish episode, without a quote from Bettinger
