Little Girl Steals The Pope's Hat & The Internet Can't Handle It

Twitter is having so much fun with this video of a 3-year-old girl named Estella Westrick snatching Pope Francis' skullcap.
CNN reports that Estella's family took her to see Pope Francis in Rome yesterday. The video below shows a Vatican aide lifting her to greet the Pope. He gives her a kiss on the cheek. And then, she does what many mischievous 3-year-olds would do and pulls off his hat, which is called a zucchetto. The Pope just laughs, obviously enjoying the moment. In the end, she gives it back. We highly recommend watching the whole thing — the interaction is adorable.
Advertisement
Estella's godfather Mountain Butorac took the video, and tweeted it, saying, "Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat!" Estella was visiting Butorac with her parents from Atlanta.
Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN— Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017
"Right before she went up, she was a little nervous," Butorac told CNN. "Then, she stole his hat. It was hilarious. Everyone was laughing, including the Pope."
He added: "It's her first full day in Rome. Who knows what she will get up to tomorrow."
Pandemonium ensued on Twitter in response to Butorac's video. Smelling viral gold, journalists from around the world asked if they could use the video on their news outlets. Like us, a ton of people found it ridiculously cute, both for Estella's smooth move and Pope Francis' kind reaction.
@MountainButorac what a wonderful memory you all will have forever. Beautiful! Thanks for sharing— Lisa (@hahnylisa) March 22, 2017
@MountainButorac that's adorable.Made me cry in a good way @ABeeShakeG— Blue Baby (@BlueBaby67) March 23, 2017
@MountainButorac that little girls gonna be a ninja when she grows up. Lol she made the Pope bust up laughing too. She's good— Mimi Gish (@MimiGish) March 22, 2017
@MountainButorac @txhoudini Absolutely love the response from both pope and audience. "Brava!" ? Completely charming.— Joey H. (@ZenMonkey) March 22, 2017
@MountainButorac Can't tell you how many times we've seen it. One of the best, cutest videos I've seen in a while. Made us laugh, too.— Catherine Windsor (@Stewart1306) March 23, 2017
Advertisement