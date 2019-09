Little Girl Steals The Pope's Hat & The Internet Can't Handle It

CNN reports that Estella's family took her to see Pope Francis in Rome yesterday. The video below shows a Vatican aide lifting her to greet the Pope. He gives her a kiss on the cheek. And then, she does what many mischievous 3-year-olds would do and pulls off his hat, which is called a zucchetto. The Pope just laughs, obviously enjoying the moment. In the end, she gives it back. We highly recommend watching the whole thing — the interaction is adorable.