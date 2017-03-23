You Won't Believe What Elizabeth Hurley's Son Looks Like

The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley has officially achieved cool mom status. That's because she took her 14-year-old son, Damian, to the opening of An American in Paris last night in London. Though a night of musical theater isn't every 14-year-old's idea of a good time, perhaps Damian was using the performance to take notes.
He's joined Hurley on The Royals, a role in which he plays a spoiled German prince turned reality star.
"I was behind the scenes for the first two years, so I was sort of on the sidelines hovering," he told E! News. "So, it's really good to be in front of the camera…I loved it."
His role on the show is already earning plaudits.
It was such a great episode with Damian Hurley - I had to watch it twice! Absolutely taking after his Mum in style & looks! Another ?? star https://t.co/gXY1ltiwxZ— Jenny Pepper (@jhpepp) December 20, 2016
ElizabethHurley "Helena" gotta be so proud of DamianHurley "PrinceOfLiechtenstein". He was a perfect 'reality show' spoiled brat/prince??? https://t.co/IUE5FyRqSi— kitty kat?? (@juiciistarburst) December 20, 2016
Hurley has already used her role to subtly own her son's godfather, Hugh Grant. We suspect we haven't seen the last of the mother-son duo.
