Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant dated for 13 years, from their meeting in 1987 to their split in 2000. Smack dab in the middle of their relationship was Hugh Grant's infamous 1995 run-in with the law. Grant was caught with a sex worker right off the Sunset Strip in L.A. The actor was arrested for lewd conduct, but he and Hurley stayed together for five more years.
Today, the one-time couple are good friends; Hugh is even Liz's son's godfather. But that doesn't mean Hurley is above taking a tongue-in-cheek shot at her ex on national TV.
Hurley stars on E! network's The Royals as Queen Helena. In Sunday night's season three premiere, the stressed-out, sex-starved queen's assistant sets her boss up with a male prostitute, as Entertainment Weekly notes. His name? Huge Grant. Helena doesn't actually wind up sleeping with Grant due to a very embarrassing mix-up, but the joke did not go unappreciated.
Well-played, Hurley.
